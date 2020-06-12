Men charged after wounding, robbing farmer of $18,000

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Two men who allegedly chopped and wounded a St Elizabeth farmer in addition to robbing him of several thousand dollars on Saturday, June 4, have been collared by police detectives.

They are 25-year-old Kevoy Warren and 26-year-old Marvin Montague.

Reports are that investigators arrested the two at their homes in Beacon district, St Elizabeth a day after they were accused of robbing the 42-year-old farmer of $18,000 and using a machete to wound him.

They were subsequently charged with wounding with intent and robbery with aggravation.

Warren and Montaque will appear in court soon.