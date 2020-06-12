Men charged after wounding, robbing farmer of $18,000
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Two men who allegedly chopped and wounded a St Elizabeth farmer in addition to robbing him of several thousand dollars on Saturday, June 4, have been collared by police detectives.
They are 25-year-old Kevoy Warren and 26-year-old Marvin Montague.
Reports are that investigators arrested the two at their homes in Beacon district, St Elizabeth a day after they were accused of robbing the 42-year-old farmer of $18,000 and using a machete to wound him.
They were subsequently charged with wounding with intent and robbery with aggravation.
Warren and Montaque will appear in court soon.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy