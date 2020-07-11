Men charged in connection with shooting incident in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica – Thirty-year-old Robert Johnson, a higgler of Midway Avenue, May Pen in Clarendon, was jointly charged with 38-year-old Tamar Wignal of Queen Street in the parish for shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and conspiracy.

Johnson was charged for an incident on the Seven Heights main road in the parish about 7:50 pm, on Tuesday, April 21. Reports are that the complainant parked his vehicle along the roadway when both accused approached him and opened gunfire in his direction. A report was subsequently made to the police and an investigation was launched.

The men were subsequenltly found and charged.