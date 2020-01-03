Men charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The two men who were arrested by a police/military team on Salmon Close, Bayfarm Villa, Kingston 11 on Wednesday, November 27, have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

They are 18-year-old Travell Spencer of Marcus Path and 21-year-old Romeo McLeod, otherwise called 'Seagle', of Salmon Close, both in Bayfarm Villa, Kingston 11.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 7:08 am, the lawmen were on an operation in the area when a search of a premises was conducted. During the search, a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol containing 12 rounds of ammunition was found.

The men were subsequently arrested.

Their court dates are being finalised.