Men flee police in Llandilo leaving sniper rifle behind

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A search is on for two men who reportedly fled police officers in Llandilo Phase 1, Westmoreland yesterday, leaving a sniper rifle behind.

The police said that about 8:10 pm, officers on patrol along the main road in the community observed two men walking — one with a bag in his hand.

The man reportedly dropped the bag when he saw the police, and both fled the scene.

During a search of the area a Remington Woodmaster sniper rifle with 11 rounds was found inside the bag, the police said.