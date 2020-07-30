Men slapped with multiple charges following alleged abduction, sexual assault

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police yesterday charged two men in connection with the abduction and rape of a woman on June 17.

The men have been identified as 35-year-old Michael Wildman and 27-year-old taxi operator Nicholas Thorpe, both of St Catherine addresses.

According to the police, Thorpe and Wildman were reportedly travelling in a white Nissan AD wagon posing as a taxi when they picked up a woman on Molynes Road, en route to Portmore.

On the way, Thorpe, who was the driver, allegedly power-locked the car doors, and both men blind folded and tased the woman.

They reportedly took her to a house in Dumbeholden, where they took turns raping and sexually assaulting her. She was also robbed of her cellular phone and cash.

The police said Thorpe and Wildman were picked up during an operation on July 1 following extensive investigations. They were charged after being pointed out in an identification parade.

Thorpe has been charged with rape, forcible abduction, indecent assault, robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.

Wildman has been charged with rape, grievous sexual assault, indecent assault and robbery with aggravation.

They are both scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish court on Monday, August 10.

The police is appealing to anyone who may have been a victim of or who may have information about similar crimes in the area to contact the Portmore police at 989-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station. The information may be shared anonymously by calling crime stop at 311.