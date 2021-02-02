Mentally-ill woman dies after domestic dispute in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica— A mentally ill woman, who was hospitalised following a dispute with a man she was said to be in a three-year relationship with, has died.

Dead is 28-year-old Applelonia Jacktoo from Mitchell Town, Clarendon. The mother of the deceased said she succumbed to her injuries Friday night, just hours after being admitted to hospital.

This latest development sparked a second protest Sunday afternoon as the relatives of the deceased took to the streets of Lionel Town bearing placards in a desperate cry for justice for the woman. One relative claimed that the police was tardy in carrying out their job, adding that a formal investigation is yet to commence into the incident.

Fay Campbell, the mother of the deceased, says she is constantly being given a run-around each time she visits the station.

Campbell said her daughter was in a relationship with the man whom she confirmed was her (the mother's) co-worker.

"I am very disappointed. They had an argument and he took her to Salt River because he has an intention. He should have taken her to the station instead,'' she told OBSERVER ONLINE, adding that the accused ran his vehicle over her daughter and left her on a lonely road to die. "Other residents saw his car leaving the area and heard her crying for help and went and assisted her."

However, according to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit, the man involved in the incident was alerted to his motor vehicle where he reportedly saw 'Apple' with a stone and the windscreen damaged. He said they got into a tussle and she stabbed him with a knife in the back.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and the police are asking eyewitnesses to provide statements after which charges will be laid.