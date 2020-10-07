Met Service discontinues flash flood watch, but trough to bring showers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has discontinued the flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes effective immediately.

The watch was discontinued as Hurricane Delta has now moved into the extreme northwestern Caribbean Sea, and its rain bands are no longer impacting weather conditions across Jamaica, the service said.

It noted that satellite imagery and rainfall data indicate that only light showers occurred last night across sections of eastern and central parishes.

However, the service said an approaching trough is projected to bring afternoon showers across the island for the next few days.

The forecast is for partly cloudy conditions this morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms to affect most parishes this afternoon.

The Met Service said it will continue to monitor this system.