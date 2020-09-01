Met Service discontinues severe weather alert for Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service has discontinued the severe weather alert with immediate effect.

The service said that the area of low pressure that was south of Jamaica has developed into Tropical Storm Nana and is moving towards the west and away from the island.

The service said, however, that although the system is moving away from Jamaica, the area still remains moist and unstable. As a result, it said the forecast is for lingering showers across northern and southwestern parishes tonight, followed by periods of showers and thunderstorms across the island tomorrow through to Thursday, especially during the afternoons.

Sea conditions will continue to deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms, the service said. Fishers and other marine interests should exercise caution, it added.