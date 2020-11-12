Met Service issues severe weather alert as tropical wave approaches

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service has issued a severe weather alert effective until 5:00 pm on Saturday.

The alert was issued as a slow-moving area of low pressure associated with a strong tropical wave currently across the central Caribbean is expected to move into the vicinity of Jamaica Saturday afternoon, the service said.

According to the Met Service, satellite imagery indicates that the system has a large area of showers and thunderstorms extending across sections of the Eastern and Central Caribbean.

Additionally, it said the environmental conditions are becoming more conducive for development and there is an 80 per cent chance that the system could become a tropical depression during the next two days.

The service said as the system is projected to move westward and south of Jamaica; the forecast is for cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times, to affect mainly southern and north eastern parishes Saturday afternoon through to Sunday. It added that strong gusty winds are also expected across the island during this time.

The Met Service warned that sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms and winds reaching near gale force are expected across inshore and offshore areas of the south coast, beginning on Saturday afternoon.

Fishers and other marine interests are therefore urged to exercise extreme caution and not venture far from the mainland, especially those operating inshore and offshore of the south coast, the service said.

The Meteorological Service said it will continue to closely monitor this system.