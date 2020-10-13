Met Service monitoring projection for major hurricane but says region 'relatively quiet'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says it is monitoring information regarding an area of low pressure, which is expected to become a major hurricane that could affect the island.

In a tweet late yesterday, the Met Service noted that "this is a possible development being predicted".

It further advised that currently, the region is "relatively quiet" as it urged Jamaicans to "#juststayprepared".

The tweet from Met Service came after a video recording of a weather report began circulating yesterday.

The projections are that Hurricane Epsilon could form to the south of Jamaica and impact several Caribbean countries in the coming week.