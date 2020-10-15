Met Service monitors 'area of possible development' south of Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says it continues 24-hour monitoring, especially now of that area of possible development south of Jamaica.
According to the US-based National Hurricane Center, a broad area of low pressure could form by early next week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. It says some gradual development of the system will be possible thereafter while it moves slowly west-northwestward.
Forecasters say the system, which has a 20 per cent chance of development within the next five days, could become Epsilon, the 26th named storm this hurricane season.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy