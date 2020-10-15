Met Service monitors 'area of possible development' south of Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says it continues 24-hour monitoring, especially now of that area of possible development south of Jamaica.

According to the US-based National Hurricane Center, a broad area of low pressure could form by early next week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. It says some gradual development of the system will be possible thereafter while it moves slowly west-northwestward.

Forecasters say the system, which has a 20 per cent chance of development within the next five days, could become Epsilon, the 26th named storm this hurricane season.