Met Service warns of potential below-normal rainfall during dry season

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service Jamaica says 2020 is shaping up to start with possible below-normal rainfall during the traditional dry season.

According to the Met Service, this is “not-so-good” news for the country's water resources.

In a seasonal climate forecast, the Met Service said the upcoming three-month period of January to March indicated that rainfall is likely to be near-normal to below-normal.

Parishes such as Portland and St Mary have already begun to show a notable degree of drying. Although forecast confidence is near moderate due to weak ocean signals, the likelihood of having potential water deficit up to the end of the period remains high, the Met Service said.

Calling for immediate action to minimise the negative effects of water shortages, the Met Service said farmers and householders, among others, could consider rainwater harvesting along with its proper storage during occasional wet days and employ water conservation methods otherwise.