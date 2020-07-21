Met Service 'watching' possible tropical depression

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica says it is monitoring a low pressure system located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

According to forecasters, the system continues to get better organised and could become a tropical depression later today.

“We're watching it...that area of disturbed weather over the tropical Atlantic Ocean that could further develop today. It is not considered a threat to Jamaica but could be named a tropical depression as it continues moving west, so we have our eyes on it,” Met Service tweeted moments ago.

It its latest weather outlook, the National Hurricane Centre in the US stated that regardless of the development during the next couple of days, less favourable conditions should limit additional development of the system by the weekend.