Mexico City prolongs virus curbs as cases soar
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AFP) — Mexico City on Friday scrapped plans to reopen non-essential activities as it grapples with a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalisations and deaths.
The ban, announced on December 18, had been due to expire on Sunday.
But Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said the capital would remain at the maximum alert status indefinitely.
"Being at the highest peak at the moment it would be very difficult to reopen," she told a news conference.
"The city is today at its highest level of hospitalisation since the start of the pandemic," with 86 percent of beds full, Sheinbaum said.
The city of nine million people this week reported a new daily record of more than 13,000 infections and three straight days of more than 1,000 deaths.
The country's official death toll from the virus, the fourth highest in the world, now stands at more than 131,000.
The authorities acknowledge that the real figure is probably much higher due to limited testing.
Mexico began a mass immunisation program on December 24 using the coronavirus vaccine developed by US drugs giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy