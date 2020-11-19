Mexico becomes 4th country to hit 100,000 COVID-19 deaths
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) — Mexico passed the 100,000 mark in COVID-19 deaths Thursday, becoming only the fourth country — behind the United States, Brazil and India — to do so.
José Luis Alomía Zegarra, Mexico's director of epidemiology, announced that Mexico had 100,104 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
But the living will bear the scars too: along with their lost friends and loved ones, many surviving coronavirus victims in Mexico say the psychosis caused by the pandemic is one of the most lasting effects.
Mexico resembles a divided country, where some people are so unconcerned they won't wear masks, while others are so scared they descend into abject terror at the first sign of shortness of breath.
