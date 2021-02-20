Mexico health official tests positive for virus

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The official leading Mexico's response to the pandemic says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell tweeted Saturday that he had light COVID-19 symptoms on Friday night and an antigen test came out positive. He was awaiting the results of a PCR test, which takes longer to process and is generally more accurate.

"I'll be working from home,'' López-Gatell said, adding that he was involved in Mexico's vaccination program.

Some 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac vaccine arrived in Mexico from Hong Kong on Saturday, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter. A total of 10 million Sinovac vaccines are expected.

Mexico has approved several other coronavirus vaccines and has administered 1.5 million shots so far.