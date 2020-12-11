Mexico is 4th nation to OK the Pfizer vaccine
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) — Mexico's medical safety commission has approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus.
Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell said Friday that Mexico is the fourth country to do so, behind Britain, Canada and Bahrain.
Mexico is set to receive 250,000 doses of the vaccine, enough for 125,000 people.
López-Gatel has said that front-line health workers will get the shots first.
Vaccinations are expected to begin as soon as next week.
López-Gatel says the approval "is of course a reason for hope," though the initial rounds of shots are not nearly enough for Mexico's health-care workforce.
