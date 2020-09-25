Mexico joins WHO coronavirus vaccine plan
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AFP)— Mexico, which has one of the world's highest COVID-19 death tolls, announced Friday that it was joining a WHO-backed program to facilitate poor countries' access to coronavirus vaccines.
The mechanism, known as Covax, aims to secure two billion doses of safe and effective vaccines by the end of 2021 and ensure a more equitable distribution.
Mexico has registered more than 75,000 coronavirus deaths -- the world's fourth-highest toll after the United States, Brazil and India.
Covax has struggled to raise the funds needed to provide for the 92 low-income countries and other economies that quickly signed up.
But in a boost to the initiative, more than 60 wealthy nations including the 27 European Union member states committed to joining, it was announced this week.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy