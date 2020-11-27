Mexico records increase in daily virus cases
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) — Mexico reported a record daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases Friday, with 12,081 more infections reported.
The Health Department said the situation constituted an “alert” and said that nationwide, infections had risen by over eight per cent last week.
Most of the newly-reported infections occurred in previous weeks, but tests results were reported Friday. The rise was greatest in Mexico City, where detected infections rose by over 34 per cent last week.
City authorities have increased testing in the capital, including the use of antigen tests, and said that the larger number of tests may account for the rise.
In most parts of Mexico, only people with serious symptoms are tested, leading to an undercount of infections.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy