Mexico says cruise ship can dock amid virus fears
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AFP) — A cruise ship turned away from Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after a crew member tested positive for flu will be allowed to dock in Mexico as long as "health standards" are met, the country's president said Thursday.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters that the cruise ship Meraviglia, which has been anchored off Cozumel island in the Caribbean since Wednesday, "is being allowed to dock".
"We cannot act inhumanely. Imagine the desperation," he said, referring to the 6,000 people aboard.
Operator MSC lashed out at authorities for refusing to allow it to dock at its previous destinations for "acting out of fears" over the coronovirus, after it declared a crew member was being treated for seasonal flu.
Carlos Joaquin, governor of Quintana Roo state which includes Cozumel, said the passengers and crew would be examined by doctors "who will verify the health issues on board".
"If there is a risk to health there will be no authorization for landing," he added.
Earlier Joaquin said the vessel had been refused permission to dock after it arrived late Wednesday.
MSC said it had received clearance and was waiting to enter once "unfavourable weather conditions" improved.
A handful of people wearing masks took part in a protest at the dock on Wednesday, one man shouting: "We don't want the virus in Cozumel".
Coronavirus has hit more than 45 countries and killed more than 2,700 people of the 81,000 infected, the vast majority in China.
The first case of coronavirus recorded in Latin America was confirmed in Brazil on Wednesday. Mexico's health ministry said it was analyzing a possible case in Mexico City.
The Cayman Islands and Jamaica had refused to allow the ship to dock over the coronavirus fears.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy