Mexico to create drug purchasing agency amid shortages

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) — Mexico's president said today that he is creating a central national purchasing and distribution agency for medicines, vaccines and medical equipment amid persistent shortages during the coronavirus pandemic and the arrest of a doctor who advised a patient's family to buy their own medications.

The government has previously done some bulk purchasing, but often contracted out drug acquisition and distribution to private firms. The centralised agency will have a budget of about $2.25 billion over the next two years, and will begin operating August 15. The plan will also presumably apply to any coronavirus vaccine.

There have been repeated reports during the pandemic, and before it, of families being told by doctors to buy medications for their sick relatives because hospitals don't have them, even though treatment was theoretically free and stocks supposedly existed.

Shortages of everything from drugs to equipment and personal protective equipment has resulted in demonstrations and protests by doctors and patients' families, and this week resulted in the arrest of a doctor in the southern state of Chiapas for alleged abuse of authority, despite the fact his family said he was just trying to get needed medications for a patient.

The arrest of Dr Gerardo Grajales Yuca brought to the forefront the often perilous position of health care professionals in Mexico's underfunded, overwhelmed health system. Dozens of health care workers have been verbally abused or physically attacked in the country during the pandemic by people who associated them with the disease.

Dozens of Grajales Yuca's colleagues marched in the Chiapas capital of Tuxtla Gutierrez Tuesday with a banner demanding "freedom for a doctor who has risked his life caring for patients during the pandemic."

The Chiapas state prosecutors' office said in a statement that the doctor "asked the person who filed the complaint for equipment and products to treat her father, even though the state health department says the hospital has the medicines and equipment needed to treat patients."

The patient, a local politician, later died.