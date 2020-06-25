Mexico tops 25,000 coronavirus deaths and 200,000 cases
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AFP) — Mexico has surpassed 25,000 COVID-19 deaths and 200,000 cases, the government said on Thursday.
Jose Luis Alomia, head of epidemiology at the health secretariat, said the country of 127 million had reached 25,060 deaths and 202,951 cases since reporting its first infection almost four months ago.
The first three cases were detected in the country on February 28 but it wasn't until the final week of March that the government suspended all but non-essential economic activity.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's reluctance to take tougher measures earlier to halt the spread of the virus — bucking a regional trend — saw the socialist leader come under heavy criticism.
Despite new cases and deaths still rising, the government began gradually reopening the economy on June 1.
The capital Mexico City is still under a maximum lockdown, though. There have been more than 77,000 cases in the capital and its greater metropolitan region.
Mexico has recorded 159 cases per 100,000 people, according to government figures presented on Thursday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy