Mexico's COVID hospitalisations pass July peak

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Mexico now has more people hospitalised for COVID-19 than it saw at the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in late July.

The Health Department says 18,301 people are in hospitals across Mexico being treated for the disease that can be caused by the coronavirus. That is 0.4 per cent more than in July.

Mexico City is the epicenter of the current wave of infections and 85 per cent of its hospital beds are in use.

The state of Morelos, just south of the capital, became the fourth of Mexico's 32 states to declare a "red" alert, which will lead to a partial lockdown and the closure of non-essential businesses starting Thursday.

Medical personnel will be first in line Thursday when vaccinations with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine begin Thursday in Mexico City.