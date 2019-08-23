Miami health officials issue dengue alert

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County today issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for Miami-Dade County, according to US media reports.

Reports are that a case of dengue fever of local transmission has been confirmed in a Miami-Dade resident, making this the third local case in 2019. The three local cases do not appear to be related, the report said.

Dengue is a virus spread through bites from the Aedes Agypti mosquito which also spreads the chikungunya and Zika viruses.

The Miami alert included suggestions to secure water containers and the use of insect repellents.