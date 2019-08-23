Miami health officials issue dengue alert
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County today issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for Miami-Dade County, according to US media reports.
Reports are that a case of dengue fever of local transmission has been confirmed in a Miami-Dade resident, making this the third local case in 2019. The three local cases do not appear to be related, the report said.
Dengue is a virus spread through bites from the Aedes Agypti mosquito which also spreads the chikungunya and Zika viruses.
The Miami alert included suggestions to secure water containers and the use of insect repellents.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy