Michael Leckie elected to lead SBAJ
KINGSTON, Jamaica — New president of the Small Business of Jamaica (SBAJ) Michael Leckie is adamant that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will have to embrace technology as a solution to navigate the impact of COVID-19 and to be relevant in the new normal economy.
Leckie, who was recently elected to replace Hugh Johnson, says the mandate of the new board is hinged on the agility in order to grow the MSME sector.
“Technology twinned with an aggressive education drive will assist with its implementation in order to service its customers and increase productivity,” said Leckie during a recent meeting of the new SBAJ board.
Leckie, who is the managing director of CAMCO and Associates Company Ltd said that in addition to embracing technology and activating the education drive, the association will strive for - membership growth, improving the secretariat, meaningful advocacy and revamping the parish chapters.
The new SBAJ executive includes Norman Grant (1st Vice President), Garnet Reid (2nd Vice
President), Dollis Campbell (Secretary), George Smart (Assistant Secretary), Wayne Lewis
(Treasurer), and Cheryl Neufville-Crooks (Assistant Treasurer).
The SBAJ is a private non-profit business organisation established to foster the growth and development of businesses and professional groups and to represent the entire MSME sector.
The association represents businesses which employ one to 50 people and which have an income turn over not exceeding US$5 million per annum.
