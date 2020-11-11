Microfinanciers choose new chairman

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Jamaica Micro-financing Association Limited (JaMFA) has announced the election of a new chairman in former New Era Finance Limited deputy CEO Andrew Mais.

Mais, who is no newcomer to microfinancing, having served as JaMFA's acting chairman for the past two years, and working with both New Era and OBF Finance Company Limited as deputy CEO, has been leading the call on issues like the controversial Micro Credit Bill which has been stalled in the House of Representatives for approximately a decade.

In a release on his elevation to the chair of the micro-lending body, Mais indicated that the association will continue pushing the envelope even further, by taking on other significant topics as it seeks to redefine how its members offer their services to Jamaica.

“The fact is that as microfinance providers we reach the core of our population through the services that we offer. Something that I think the traditional (lending) institutions are still trying to figure out,” he said.

“I think that we redefined how lending operates and, in fact, if you read carefully what is happening in the media, you will find that a lot of the things that we have undertaken, our partners in the more traditional lending landscape are now modifying what we do and topping what we do and redefining it in a way that to them seems a lot more palatable.”

Mais joined JaMFA in 2015 as the chief representative for New Era Finance on the General Council. He was appointed to the board in 2017, and served as deputy chairman for 10 months starting in February, 2018, before he was appointed acting chairman 10 months later.



As a member of the JaMFA's board of directors, he spearheaded the organisation's effort in the development and implementation of the sector's first comprehensive compliance manual, with respect to issues of anti money laundering and counter terrorism financing guidelines.