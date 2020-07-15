Microsoft cuts MSN news staffers in move toward AI editors
SEATTLE, United States (AP) — Microsoft cut dozens of full-time staffers from its MSN news service, continuing an initiative to move away from human editors in favour of artificial intelligence.
The change comes six weeks after the technology giant told about 50 news production contractors their tenures at MSN would not last beyond June 30.
A Microsoft spokesperson told The Seattle Times the company eliminated "a small number" of roles Monday across various departments, including MSN, but would not provide specific numbers.
Since 2014, MSN has whittled down its original news-gathering operation, instead partnering with other news sites and paying them to redistribute their content.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy