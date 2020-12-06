Microwave radiation could be responsible for “Havana syndrome” – US report
HAVANA, Cuba, (CMC)— A report by the National Academies of Sciences in the United States, believes that a mystery illness suffered by US diplomats here between 2016-2017, was most likely caused by directed microwave radiation.
However, while the report does not attribute blame for the energy waves, it said research into the effects of pulsed radio frequency energy was carried out by the Soviet Union more than 50 years ago.
The illnesses first affected people at the US embassy here.
Members of staff and some relatives then complained of symptoms ranging from dizziness, loss of balance, hearing loss, anxiety – symptoms that became known as “Havana syndrome”.
This led to increased tension between the United States and Cuba.
The US accused Cuba of carrying out “sonic attacks” – but this was strongly denied by Cuban authorities.
Canada also cut its embassy staff in Cuba after at least 14 of its citizens reported similar symptoms.
The latest study was carried out by a team of medical and scientific experts who examined the symptoms of about 40 government employees.
Many have suffered long-standing and debilitating effects, the report said.
