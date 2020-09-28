Mikael Phillips will not contest PNP presidency
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Vice President of the People's National Party (PNP) and three-term Member of Parliament for Manchester North West, Mikael Phillips, today confirmed that he will not be offering himself for the presidency of the party when it holds an internal election on November 7.
In a statement today, Phillips said his comments to the media at yesterday's meeting of the Party's National Executive Council (NEC) have not been reported clearly.
He added that he is now stating beyond the peradventure of doubt that he will not seek the presidency.
The PNP vice president said that he was willing to serve his party whenever asked, but wished at this time to be involved in the rebuilding efforts to ensure a strong and viable PNP in the near future to complete the mission of our founding fathers.
He thanked party members and supporters who had approached him, but said he wanted to be clear on his immediate plans.
