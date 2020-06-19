Mike Henry on the ball at labour ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Newly appointed Minister of Labour and Social Security, Mike Henry, spent his first day on the job in a marathon of meetings with Permanent Secretary Colette Roberts Risden, chief technical directors, heads of departments and other staff members.

“My immediate plans and directions for the ministry will focus on the need for social benefits as these are very important to the development of persons to significantly improve their lives where necessary,” Henry said.

“The areas that need legislative attention will be highlighted. We are seeking to improve the lot of domestic workers and the workforce as a whole to meet the needs of their social demands.”

Henry was Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister from March 2018 until his reassignment to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

He took over the reins of the ministry following the passing of Shahine Robinson.