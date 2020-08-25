Minibus burst into flames at Manchester petrol station

CHRISTIANA, Manchester— The proprietors of a Petcom petrol station and nearby businesses here narrowly escaped damage to their properties after a minibus burst into flames under the station's canopy Monday night.

Acting deputy superintendent for the parish's fire department, Emrick Needham, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the Christiana fire station initially received a call that the petrol station was on fire.

“The call came in at 9:53 pm. The initial call was that the gas station was on fire, but when we reached there it was really a minibus [on fire] on the compound of the gas station,” he said.

No one was injured as a result of the blaze.

In February there was widespread debate about how gas stations are being operated after fire gutted a section of the Heaven's Fesco petrol station in Mandeville.

Kasey Williams