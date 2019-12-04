Minibus driver arrested after dangerous driving video goes viral
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it arrested and charged the driver of a bus branded ‘Stainless’ for various breaches following an incident of dangerous driving which went viral last week Friday.
The incident, which was caught on camera and shared to social media showed a woman in a heated verbal exchange with the driver of the bus as she refused all attempts of the driver who tried to force his vehicle into the driving lane.
While not revealing the name of the driver, the JCF said he was charged for dangerous driving, driving with no PPV badge and driving with no fire extinguisher.
JCF said the bus was also seized and found to be defective.
In September, another “Stainless” bus driver was arrested, charged and fined for careless driving when he was caught on camera making an illegal turn on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.
