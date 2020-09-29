Minister Bartlett inducted into International Tourism Hall of Heroes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Rebuilding Travel — a group of tourism leaders from 119 countries formed to help the industry navigate the COVID-19 fallout — has ushered Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett into the International Tourism Hall of Heroes for his wide-ranging expertise and accomplishments in tourism.

He was one of 16 tourism leaders from across the globe to receive the honour, conferred during a virtual ceremony on World Tourism Day 2020 (September 27).

Also recognised from Jamaica was Diana McIntyre-Pike, for her role as a leader of community tourism and in the training of communities in entrepreneurship.

In his acceptance speech, the minister highlighted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global tourism industry.

“As global tourism seeks to rebound from the current crisis and anticipates equally disruptive forces in the future, the single most important challenge of the industry will be to respond to the question of its adaptability and sustainability,” said Bartlett.

“More so now than ever before, the adaptive tourism sector will be required to take account of its current and future economic, social, political and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment and host communities while fortifying its own capacity for risk management and resilience,” he added.

Rebuilding Travel is described as a non-political, pro-tourism industry group comprised of members of tourism boards, ministers of tourism, professional associations, industry stakeholders, researchers and academics, and travellers.