Minister Dunn calls for greater collaboration in cannabis across the region

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr Norman Dunn, is calling for greater collaboration among stakeholders in the cannabis industry across the region.

He noted that Jamaica is the lead country in the region, and is open for collaboration and partnership with its sister countries.

“We are moving in the right direction. We are at a good place. We are open to the concept of a Caribbean brand," said Dunn. "The time is now as a people across the region to work together to achieve that common goal of wealth creation for our respective countries.”

Minister Dunn was speaking at a CanEx webinar on the Caribbean Regulatory Landscape in the cannabis industry, at the Ministry's New Kingston offices on Thursday, October 22.

He stated that Jamaica has accomplished a lot of work in the cannabis industry in a very short time.

“I must commend the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) on the aggressive work it has been doing towards improving the local landscape for cannabis companies and our attractiveness to investors. This is not a Jamaica platform anymore, we have a global platform on which we have to operate, which means, the standards have to change and we have to begin to do things at globally accepted standards,” he added.

He noted further that the Jamaican cannabis industry is not without its challenges, in particular, acceptance by the banking sector. He said, however, that conversations have commenced with the banking sector and the Bank of Jamaica with a view to identifying the requirements to inspire confidence in the industry.

Meanwhile, chief executive officer of the CLA, Lincoln Allen, said there has been a lot of interest in the industry from across the region.

“What we have seen is heightened interest in this lucrative industry. Regimes are being propagated. We want an economically inclusive industry. We need greater collaboration and we are committed to the learning process. The CLA is committed to the growth and development of the industry. What we want is an economically viable industry with all our stakeholders benefiting from it,” he added.

The webinar explored the development in cannabis legislations, the approach to policy development, as well as the regulatory framework for trade and investment in cannabis in the Caribbean.