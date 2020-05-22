Minister Olivia Grange announces safe national, parish projects for Labour Day

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has announced that the cleaning of the statues of the nation's founding fathers — The Right Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante and the Right Excellent Norman Manley — at St William Grant Park in Downtown, Kingston will be this year's National Labour Day Project.

Labour Day is being observed on Monday, May 25 under the theme, “Labour At Home: Clean Up, Fix Up, Plant Up!”

In a release from the ministry today, Grange said that Prime Minister Andrew Holness, will lead a “small and social distanced team, taking all the safety precautions, who will work to clean up, fix up and plant around the statues of the two national heroes on Monday”.

She said the cleaning of the statues, has already begun under the management of the Jamaica National Heritage Trust which is mandated to maintain and extend the life of national monuments as part of its conservation programme.

Grange noted that the National Labour Day Committee was “careful to select national and parish projects which can be implemented by small teams, without putting anyone's health at risk, while honouring the aim of the annual Labour Day observance which is to celebrate work and workers and volunteering our labour to make a difference in our communities”.

The minister also urged Jamaicans to work on their homes as the country prepares for the start of the hurricane season.

Parish projects, to be led by mayors across the country, include the cleaning of the monument in tribute to national hero, the Right Excellent Sam Sharpe, in St James as well as the cleaning and sanitising of the Lucea Market in Hanover and the Junction Market in St Elizabeth.