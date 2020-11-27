Minister Samuda stands firm against contraband in prisons

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda, has reiterated his commitment to removing and preventing the entry of contraband within the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

The minister’s statement follows a security operation, which was carried out earlier today at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre by a 100-member multi-agency security team.

“We remain committed to reducing the opportunities for corruption in the DCS”, he said, adding that “with the finalisation of the Corrections Act, which is expected by early 2021, there will be provisions, ensuring that our correctional officers receive the necessary tools to effectively carry out their duties”.

The ministry said that following recommendations from Commissioner of Corrections, Lt Col (Retired) Gary Rowe, the sweep executed by the security team targeted cellular phones, knives, jammers and any other contraband which might have been in the possession of inmates.

“We know that there is a problem with contraband and that there are systematic failures which we are addressing through the intervention of the 100-man security sweep, to remove contraband that may have been hidden,” the minister explained.

He noted that the prison system is undergoing several changes, including infrastructural and legislative reform.

“What the public can be confident in, is that these changes will come in a matter of months and not years,” Samuda said.