Minister Shaw announces $100 million programme to ramp up food production

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries is set to spend some $100 million on a programme aimed at mitigating the impact of drought on farmers and to gain at least a five-per cent growth in food production.

Portfolio minister, Audley Shaw made the announcement recently at the virtual launch of Farmer's Month.

He said the programme which will be carried out over a 12-month period, will target the planting of vegetables, fruits, condiments, roots and tubers as well as the rearing of small ruminants.

“The programme will be implemented in critical parishes islandwide, targeting in excess of 13,000 farmers as the ministry looks to stimulate growth. We have every intention of ramping up production in all areas of agriculture,” Shaw said.

The minister also outlined agricultural initiatives being place into place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Shaw, the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) has begun the islandwide distribution of agricultural inputs under the $240-million stimulus programme, aimed at purchasing excess produce from farmers.

He said that focus is now being placed on ramping up production and productivity, providing irrigation and other critical infrastructure, incorporating climate-smart approaches, and instituting comprehensive marketing and distribution programmes as well as “an invigorated agro-processing programme”.

Shaw also informed that during Farmer's Month, H&L True Value will be donating $2 million worth of inputs will be to support any production and productivity initiatives being implemented by the ministry.

The ministry said the company is also agiving special discounts of up to 10 per cent on most items for farmers and gardening enthusiasts.

The company has offered to extend a discount of up to 15 per cent for farmers who have participated in the donation of produce to the quarantined communities, and the special programme to buy and redistribute excess farm products.

The minister thanked farmers who donated $7.5 million worth of crops to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security's relief efforts.

He urged farmers to step up production in order to ensure the nation's food security at this time, noting that the planting of vegetables and fruits, condiments and spices, roots and tubers and field and forage crops “should never cease”.

“We look forward to planting season as we work together towards an abundant harvest ahead,” he said.