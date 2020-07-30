Minister advises party promoters to get the necessary permits

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, has advised party promoters to seek the necessary permits before hosting events and warns that a lack of compliance could force the Government to take action against the entertainment sector.

The minister's warning comes as the ministry's team of protocol wardens have discovered an outdoor event being advertised in the Corporate Area that is in breach of protocols.

“I appeal to the entertainment industry to apply for your permits before attempting to stage any public events. I note, with concern, certain flyers going around advertising events for Marketplace [in St Andrew]. That event has no approval from the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation,” he said.

“Anyone who attempts to stage any event at the Marketplace over this weekend without the requisite approval, this is one time I am going to say that event nah keep,” he added at a digital town hall held at the ministry today.

The minister noted that just one week prior, at another digital town hall, the entertainment sector publicly pledged to honour the protocols set by the Government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He said that while the ministry's team of protocol wardens have noted compliance, those in breach could force the Government's hand.

“I want to make it clear, we will not be afraid to drop the hammer if the need arises. Jamaica, this fight against COVID-19 belongs to all of us. We are asking you to work with us. Don't force the Government in a position where we have to take any decision that would hurt the industry,” the minister warned event organisers and promoters.

As the country moves into the celebration of Emancipation Day and Independence Day, McKenzie reminded the public that, “if you want to stage any event, make the requisite application, follow the protocols”.