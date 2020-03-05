Minister highlights investment in national security

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says over the last four years, the Government has doubled its investment in security annually, as part of measures to improve public safety.

“In 2016/17, we spent some $2.5 billion. This amount was doubled in 2017/18 with an allocation of $5.5 billion; in 2018/19 we went up to $11 billion and during the course of 2019/20, we spent some $20.2 billion,” the minister told Heads of Missions at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel, in New Kingston, on March 3.

Chang said the “strategic and deliberate” investment in the security apparatus is aimed at developing a modern, fit-for-purpose, capable law-enforcement organisation in Jamaica.

The minister's address was part of activities for Diplomatic Week 2020, which is being observed under the theme 'Delivering a Decade of Resilience for All'.

“The impact from these investments will take time to materialise and it is for this reason we have utilised the states of public emergency to stop the killings… and save lives in the short term,” he said.

Chang pointed out that the zones of special operations have also proven successful in creating an environment for expanding social intervention within the most challenging communities.

“It has proven very effective, and we are looking at how we can expand and improve the use of the zones of special operations across the country, in particular in the very challenged communities,” he added.

Chang said investment in the security apparatus is to “ensure we have a police force that can effectively manage the type of crime we have today and a defence force that can supplement the police force and provide domain dominance, especially in our territorial waters”.

Meanwhile, he expressed gratitude to the international partners who have “worked with us in the region”.

“As we spent and committed our own resources, our partners found it easier to make contributions,” he said.

—JIS