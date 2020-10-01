Agriculture ministry allocates $80 million to assist coffee farmers affected by COVID pandemic

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has allocated $80 million to the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) to assist coffee farmers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Making the disclosure at a meeting with the Jamaica Coffee Exporters Association (JCEA) at the ministry's offices at Hope Gardens in Kingston on September 30, Portfolio Minister, Floyd Green, said the support would include extension services and input supplies such as fertilisers and chemicals.

“We are going through the procurement process and in another few weeks, we will be able to help a lot of our farmers with inputs,” he said.

In his remarks at the meeting, President of the JCEA, Norman Grant, welcomed the ministry's commitment of the funds, noting that it will go a far way in assisting in the growth and sustainability of the coffee industry in Jamaica.