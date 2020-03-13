Ministry closes all cultural, sport facilities in COVID-19 battle
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has announced the closure of all cultural and sport facilities, including museums, galleries, and stadia run by the government.
Grange, in a statement this afternoon, said that the closures, which take effect tomorrow, Saturday, March 14 , are in keeping with the Government's strategy to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Jamaica and to minimise the potential health impact on the country.
The facilities that will be closed to the public are:
- African Caribbean Institute of Jamaica/Jamaica Memory Bank;
- Alexander Bustamante boyhood home at Blenheim, Hanover
- Bustamante Museum at Tucker Avenue, St Andrew;
- Paul Bogle Memorial Park at Stony Gut, St Thomas;
- Liberty Hall: The Legacy of Marcus Garvey;
- IOJ Junior Centres;
- Simón Bolívar Cultural Centre;
- Fort Charles;
- National Gallery of Jamaica;
- Seville Heritage Park;
- National Gallery West;
- Natural History Museum of Jamaica;
- National Museum Jamaica;
- Jamaica Music Museum;
- National Stadium;
- National Aquatics Centre;
- and Trelawny Stadium
The ministry said that the facilities will remain closed to the public until further notice, however staff will report to work as normal.
Grange, in the meantime, is encouraging members of the cultural, sport and entertainment sectors to take all necessary precautions and follow the guidance of the health authorities.
