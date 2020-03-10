Ministry discourages public gatherings

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton this afternoon discouraged public gatherings and non-essential travel in light of Jamaica recording its first case of COVID-19.

The minister said also that on the readiness of the island's health system, his ministry has:

Developed the local capacity to test for the virus, thanks to training provided by the Pan-American Health Organization.

Assessed the readiness of our health facilities to meet the anticipated increase in demand on services.

Continued to address existing gaps, including with respect of additional supplies and equipment, though, at the present time, Jamaica has enough personal protective equipment in the island for our health facilities.

Trained and continue to train health care providers.

“These efforts are supported by a communications campaign to keep each member of the population updated on the virus and its impacts, with oversight provided by the Prime Minister Andrew Holness-led National Disaster Risk Management Council,” Dr Tufton said.

“I have also named a COVID-19 response advisory team that will support the Ministry of Health and Wellness' planning and coordination with respect of this public health challenge,” Dr Tufton said. The members include:

Howard Mitchell, former president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica;

Christopher Zacca, CEO, Sagicor;

Owen Ellington, former Commissioner of Police;

Rev Devon Dick, Jamaica Baptist Union;

Dr Marina Ramkisoon, Deputy Associate Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, UWI;

Commander Wenyss Gorman, JDF;

Lieutenant Colonel Sydney Powell, JDF; and

ACP Calvin Allen, JCF.

Also, Jamaica continues to patrol irregular border crossings and sensitisation of key personnel at all air and sea ports is ongoing, the minister assured.

“We have designated four quarantine facilities and others will be identified. We are finalising the retrofitting of isolation facilities in each of the island's public hospitals,” he added.

He said the ministry is also urging the public to adhere to infection prevention and control measures, notably to:

Maintain a distance of at least one metre from persons who are coughing or sneezing.

Frequently perform hand hygiene by washing hands thoroughly with soap and water or using a hand sanitizer if hands are not visibly soiled.

Cover mouths and noses with tissue when coughing or sneezing, and then discarding it.

Resist the habit to touch your faces.

For additional information, the public is encouraged to contact 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683).