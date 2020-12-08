Ministry establishes transportation sector working group to guide phased reopening of schools

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has established a transportation sector working group to identify and address the general transportation needs of students to support the phased reopening of schools.

The membership of the working group includes representatives from the Ministry of Transport and Mining, the Transport Authority, JUTC and Montego Bay Metro, Education Minister Fayval Williams told Parliament today.

This, after surveys in the system with students chosen for the pilot reopening programme, found that of the students surveyed, the most popular method of transportation was the public passenger vehicle (bus/taxi) at 44 per cent. Secondary school students (80 per cent) were in the majority of those children who commuted via public transportation.

For those students who travelled in a vehicle, the minister said 70 per cent said fellow passengers wore masks all the time. When asked if they felt safe while travelling to school, only a little over half (52 per cent) of students answered in the affirmative.

Williams said while the resumption of face-to-face classes evoked a happy feeling for 63 per cent of students surveyed, the most prevalent concern students had while in transit was “persons constantly talking while not wearing their masks”. This was indicated by 32 per cent of the students.

As such, stakeholders expressed concern with respect to vehicular transportation. This was considered the most susceptible element in the plan for the way forward, the minister said.

The transportation sector working group has already convened two weekly meetings with a three-fold mandate:

1. To ensure that an adequate fleet of government owned buses are deployed to transport students within the areas currently served by JUTC and the Montego Bay Metro.

2. To ensure that the COVID 19 protocols are established and operationalised to support the safety of the commuting public, especially students.

3. To support the ministry's Rural Transportation Programme to engage route/contract operators to provide transportation services to approximately 7,500 students from 250 primary and high schools across thirteen parishes.

The phased implementation of the service has already commenced, the minister said.