Ministry finalising transformation of sports entities

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says her ministry will be moving to finalise the transformation and streamlining of the national sports entities during this calendar year.

According to the ministry, the national sports entities are the Sports Development Foundation, Independence Park Limited, and the Institute of Sports.

Grange gave the update during a meeting of the board of directors of Independence Park Limited yesterday.

She said the transformation was aimed at creating a more efficient and a more effective government sport system.

The minister, calling on the new board to pick up the pace of project implementation, said it was vital that the National Stadium and Trelawny Stadium infrastructure development project, which was affected by delays caused by COVID-19 and weather conditions, gets back on track as soon as possible.

The ministry noted that the proposal for the redevelopment and upgrading of the National Stadium and Trelawny Stadium has been going through all the required stages of the Public Investment Management Secretariat, including submission of a comprehensive project proposal, architectural drawings and the development of a five-year business plan.

The ministry said the project is now at the final stage which includes submitting financial projections before it can be recommended to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service for funding.

The members of the board of Independence Park Limited are:

- Dr Michael Fennell (Chairman)

- David Shirley (Deputy Chairman)

– Annmarie Heron

- Assistant Commissioner Terrence Bent

- Lieutenant Colonel Dameon Creary

- Lenford Salmon

- Carlton Dennis

- Audrey Chin

- Edward Barnes

- Dr Peter Charles

- Shaneek Clacken

- Stefani Dewar

- Major Desmon Brown, General Manager (ex officio).

The ministry said the members have been appointed to serve for two years.

The new board was constituted in keeping with the National Policy for Gender Equality to ensure that a minimum of 30 per cent of either sex makes up the composition of government boards