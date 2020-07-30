Ministry finds employment for 120 junior doctors

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Ministry of Health and Wellness says it has found employment for 120 junior doctors as it seeks to address recent complaints that doctors are unable to secure jobs across the public health sector.

Health minister Dr Christopher Tufton made the announcement this evening at a virtual press conference.

He said the Ministry of Finance has approved the positions as the health ministry moves to deploy more medical officers in the fight against COVID-19, and generally across the public health sector.