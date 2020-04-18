Ministry of Education extends opening of schools by two days

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In a bulletin issued to school officials across the island and the media, the ministry of education directed that schools would remain closed for an additional two days during the Easter holiday break.

The full text of the bulletin is published below:

“Further to bulletin 64/2020 regarding Easter Holiday School Closure, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI) wishes to advise our stakeholders that under the Disaster Risk Management Act (Enforcement Measures) (No. 3) Orders, 2020, "every educational institution, as defined in the Education Act, shall remain closed until the end of the day of April 21, 2020".

Consequently, schools will remain closed for an additional two days during the Easter Holiday break. Schools are scheduled to resume Distance Learning/Home-Schooling on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 and not Monday, April 20, 2020 as was previously communicated. Additional information concerning school operation will be provided in the week of April 20, 2020.

The Ministry remains cognizant of the major adjustments and sacrifices consistently being made by all our stakeholders to ensure that no child is left behind amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We applaud all efforts to forge partnerships, to provide positive influence, moral guidance and care to build the resilience of our education system.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is prepared to provide the required support and we ask that you do not hesitate to contact your Regional Office.

This bulletin supersedes that which was previously disseminated concerning the captioned matter.”