Ministry of Education says schools will be reopened in phases as of Sept 7

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Education has announced guidelines for the phased reopening of schools for the upcoming academic year, beginning September 7.

In a bulletin issued to regional directors, school board chairmen and principals yesterday, the ministry detailed a plan to have students return to school in phases to ensure the safety of everyone.

According to the ministry the week of September 7 -11 will be referred to as “simulation week”. During this week, schools are required to have a day for each year group to attend school and be introduced to acceptable safety guidelines to be observed daily.

From September 14-25 only upper school students should report to classes, that is, grades 4-6 at the primary level and grades 9-11 for secondary schools.

Beginning September 28 students in grades 1-3 and 7-8 can attend classes.

The ministry noted that the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) exam results should be released by September 27 and this will be used to determine sixth form path for students.

Students in grades 12 and 13 should report for face-to- face classes on October 26.

The ministry said tertiary institutions can resume classes prior to October 26.

The ministry said its reopening plan was developed after reviewing research of international best practices and consultations with its local and international partners.