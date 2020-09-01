Ministry of Justice closes for deep cleaning after two confirmed COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Justice Ministry will close its offices at 61 Constant Spring Road on Wednesday, September 2, and Thursday, September 3 to facilitate sanitisation of the premises.
This follows two confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease among staff members as well as reports to the Human and Resource Management Department of some persons being unwell, the ministry said.
Permanent Secretary Sancia Bennett Templer advised that customer-facing operations, such as receiving applications for marriage licences and expungement, will resume on Friday, September 4, 2020 when the ministry reopens.
The Justice Ministry has also operationalised the provisions within the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No 11) (Amendment) (No 3) Order for staff members to work from home where possible, or otherwise to take advantage of flexible working hours.
“We are doing all that is necessary at this time to protect our staff members and members of the public who visit,” Bennett Templer said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy