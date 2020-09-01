Ministry of Justice closes for deep cleaning after two confirmed COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Justice Ministry will close its offices at 61 Constant Spring Road on Wednesday, September 2, and Thursday, September 3 to facilitate sanitisation of the premises.

This follows two confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease among staff members as well as reports to the Human and Resource Management Department of some persons being unwell, the ministry said.

Permanent Secretary Sancia Bennett Templer advised that customer-facing operations, such as receiving applications for marriage licences and expungement, will resume on Friday, September 4, 2020 when the ministry reopens.

The Justice Ministry has also operationalised the provisions within the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No 11) (Amendment) (No 3) Order for staff members to work from home where possible, or otherwise to take advantage of flexible working hours.

“We are doing all that is necessary at this time to protect our staff members and members of the public who visit,” Bennett Templer said.