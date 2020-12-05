Ministry of Labour warns of fraudulent cheques bearing its name

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is warning merchants to be on the lookout for fraudulent cheques purportedly being drawn on its account.

Public Relations and Communications Director at the ministry, Vando Palmer, says individuals have been attempting to purchase items and pay by cheques, drawn on the ministry's account.

“These cheques are small amounts of up to $40,000 and are fraudulent,” Palmer stressed.

“Merchants and business owners are therefore being urged not to encash any cheque without proper verification by the ministry because they will not be able to recover their money,” he added.

He said the ministry's accounting system is designed to identify any such cheque drawn on its account that is not in keeping with its sequencing number.

For verification, merchants should call 876-922-0507 or 876-922-0257, the ministry said.