Ministry of National Security engages youth through 'Liv Gud' programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 400 students from six primary schools in communities in the St Andrew South Division and Mount Salem and Flanker in St James participated in the Ministry of National Security's recently held 'Liv Gud' Music, Sports and Technology (MST) Summer School programme.

The programme lasted for three weeks.

Chief Technical Director (Acting) in the ministry, Shauna Trowers, told JIS News that the ministry saw it as crucial to engage students, especially as physical learning was affected earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to look for students in particular volatile areas that would have been vulnerable through the pressures of the pandemic. We looked through all the areas and we targeted St Andrew South Division and Mount Salem/Flanker in St James,” she said.

Trowers noted that MST is a useful tool that the ministry has been employing to reach youth across the country since 2018.

“There is varied research that speaks to different programmes that address developmental issues or psychosocial issues, and the ministry has looked at target areas that have been proven successfully regionally and internationally that are geared at specific life skills or capabilities that we trying to encourage among youth,” she said.

“We have taken a comprehensive approach using not only MST but merging it with infusing issues of remedial and personal development. The MST acts as a conduit to facilitate personal development and life skills such as conflict resolution,” Trowers added.

The programme saw students benefiting from basic lessons in animation, art and craft, music and basketball, and also sessions focused on enhancing their numeracy, literacy and conflict resolution skills.

Trowers noted that personal development, especially in the area of conflict resolution, is a crucial aspect of the programme.

“There is nothing wrong with conflict, but there is a problem with how we resolve conflict, so that is where we have to bring it back, looking at crime within the context of a public health model, moving from not just the community, but also to the household and the individual. We wanted to start with the kids and see how do we gauge our triggers, how to express feelings and we started with this age group,” she said.

She added that the ministry's intent is a comprehensive impact, so they will continue working with stakeholders to provide a case management approach where the family is included, as well as to provide these kinds of remedies where the entire community is impacted.

Principal of the Greenwich All-Age, Brian Guscott, noted that the participating students gave rave reviews for the programme.

“The children were excited because they have been home for months. They also had additional areas in technology, such as animation, that they would not have had in their regular schools, so they were happy to be exposed to this,” he said.

Liv Gud is a national anti-violence campaign spearheaded by the Ministry of National Security that aims to promote the value of respect for each other, the sanctity of life, and law and public order.

It includes extensive community engagement initiatives geared towards disrupting criminal activity, restoring public order and public safety, while encouraging social responsibility among each and every Jamaican citizen.